Indian Railways diverts 13 trains: Full list

New Delhi: The East Central Railway Zone of the Indian Railways has decided to diver 13 trains till July 30. The decision was taken due to the doubling work at the Yusufpur-Karimuddinpur stations in the Varanasi division.

Full list;

Train no- 15232, Gondia-Barauni Express will be diverted via Aundihar-Mau-Phephna stations.

Train no- 5231, Barauni-Gondia Express running be diverted via Phephna-Mau-Aundihar.

Train no- 14008, Anand Vihar Terminus-Raxaul Express will be diverted via to Aundihar-Mau-Phephna.

Train no- 14007, Raxaul-Anand Vihar Terminus Express will be diverted via Phephna-Mau-Aundihar.

Train no- 19305, Dr.Ambedkarnagar-Kamakhya Express will run via Aundihar-Mau-Phephna.

Train no- 11061, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Jayanagar Express will be diverted via Aundihar-Mau-Phephna.

Train no- 12562, New Delhi-Jayanagar Express will be diverted via the converted route Aundihar-Mau-Phephna.

Train no- 20504, New Delhi-Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express running will be diverted via Aundihar-Mau-Phephna.

Train no- 20506, New Delhi-Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express will be diverted via the converted route Aundihar-Mau-Phephna.

Train no- 14523, Barauni-Ambala Cantt Express will be diverted via Phephna-Mau-Aundihar.

Train no- 14018, Anand Vihar Terminus-Raxaul Express will be diverted via the converted route Aundihar-Mau-Phephna.

Train no- 15268, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Raxaul Express will be diverted via the converted route Aundihar-Mau-Phephna.

Train no- 15267, Raxaul- Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express will be diverted via the Phephna-Mau-Aundihar route.