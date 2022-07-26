Indian Railways introduces Vistadome Coach in this train

New Delhi: The Central Railway (CR) zone of the Indian Railways announced that it will introduce the Vistadome coach on Pune-Mumbai-Pune Pragati Express. This is for first time that Vistadome coach is introduced in this train.

The 360-degree viewing system of the special Vistadome coaches have a seating capacity of 44 passengers. It has features large glass windows, glass roofs, rotating seats, wide window panes, led lights, rotatable seats and pushback chairs, GPS-based info system, multiple television screens, electrically operated automatic sliding compartment doors, wide side sliding doors for divyangs, toilets with ceramic tile flooring and an observation lounge. Wi-Fi service is also available in the coach.

This is 3rd Vistadome coach attached between Pune and Mumbai after Deccan Express and Deccan Queen Express. With the introduction of Vistadome coach in Pragati Express, Central Railway now have 4 trains running with Vistadome coaches. They are Mumbai-Madgaon Janshatabdi Express, Mumbai-Pune Deccan Express, Mumbai-Pune Deccan Queen and now Mumbai-Pune Pragati Express.

12125 Express will leave Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai at 16.25 hrs daily with effect from 25.07.2022 and will arrive Pune at 19.50 hrs on same day. 12126 Express will leave Pune at 07.50 hrs daily with effect from 25.07.2022 and will arrive Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai at 11.25 hrs same day. The train will stop at Dadar, Thane, Panvel, Karjat, Lonavala and Shivaji Nagar .

The train will have 1 Vistadome Coach, 1 AC Chair Car, 11 Second Class Chair Car (5 fully reserved, 4 unreserved, 1 for Season Ticket holders and 1 ladies coach – 54 seats for lady season ticket holders and 54 reserved seats for ladies) and 1 General second class including guard’s brake van.