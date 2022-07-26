IRCTC announces ‘South India’ tour package: Details

New Delhi: The Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced a new South india tour package. The package is under the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ and ‘Dekho Apna Desh’ initiatives.

The 6 nights and 7 days tour package will Tirupati, Chennai, Trivandrum, Kanyakumari, Rameswaram and Madurai. The tour will start from Delhi and tourists will travel to Chennai via flight. The departure date are August 19 and September 16.

The cost of the package per person on triple occupancy is Rs 45,260. The tour will cost Rs 47,190 per person on double occupancy. The per-person cost of single occupancy is Rs 59,760. Per Person cost (with bed) of a child between 5 to 11 years of age is Rs 40,120. The per person cost (without a bed) of a child between 5 to 11 years of age is Rs 35,610.

Passengers can book this tour package by visiting the IRCTC website, www.irctctourism.com. Booking can also be done through IRCTC Tourist Facilitation Centres, Zonal Offices and Regional Offices.