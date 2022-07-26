Itel launches new entry-level smartphone in India: price and specifications

Mumbai: China-based mobile phone manufacturer, Itel has launched a new entry-level smartphone in the Indian markets. The new Itel A23S comes in 2GB RAM + 32GB storage variant and is priced at at Rs. 5,299. It comes in Ocean Blue, Sky Cyan, and Sky Black colours. The new smartphone will soon be available online and in retail stores.

This handset is powered by quad-core Unisoc SC9832E paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage. The storage can be expandable up to 32GB via microSD card. The smartphone features a 5-inch display with a 480×854 pixels resolution. It packs a 2-megapixel rear camera with LED flash as well as a VGA front-facing sensor with LED flash.

The handset supports Wi-Fi and Bluetooth v4.2 wireless connectivity. It also features a 3.5mm audio jack. It packs a 3,020mAh battery . The smartphone features smart face unlock, WhatsApp call recording, HD video calling and supports English and 14 additional Indian languages, including Hindi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi, Assamese, Bengalese, Kannada, Malayalam, Kashmiri, Urdu, Nepali, Marathi, and Oriya.