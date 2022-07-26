Kiswah of Holy Kaaba will be replaced this Saturday

Riyadh: The General Presidency for the affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque in Saudi Arabia said that the Kiswah of the holy Ka’aba (the black cloth with golden embroidery covering the Kaaba) would be replaced next Saturday.

The Kiswah is made with about 670 kilograms of raw silk which is dyed black at the complex. It has The 120 kilograms of gold wire and 100 kilograms of silver wire. The Kiswah is decorated with Quranic verses and other sanctified phrases that are embroidered onto the cloth with gold-plated thread.

Also Read: UAE announces Islamic New Year holiday

Around 200 craftsmen and administrators work at the King Abdulaziz Complex for Holy Kaaba Kiswah in different sections including departments that deal with dyeing and automatic weaving, manual weaving, printing, sewing and assembly, and the belt and gold section of the Kaaba.