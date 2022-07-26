Make your day with these easy Potato-Free Fries.

Have you ever had ‘Potato Free Fries’?

What if you don’t have any potatoes at home to satisfy your monsoon cravings? Who doesn’t love fries? Well, we’ve got you covered by discovering the perfect jugaad to make spicy, crispy fries without using our beloved aloo!

Continue reading to learn more about these simple fries that only require a few common household items.

Why choose a dish without potatoes?

Fries without potatoes are simply unimaginable. But as people’s interest in health and fitness has grown, this common vegetable has developed a bad reputation due to its high carbohydrate content, which when fried or combined with oil, butter, or cheese raises the risk of obesity, causes an insulin imbalance, and has an adverse effect on cardiovascular health.

Here are a few potato free fries that are a must try.

Chickpea Fries with homemade dip

To prepare this simple dish, soak 2 cups of chickpeas, wash, and boil them. Then, add garlic, ginger, green chilli, and spices such red chilli powder, spice pepper, salt, and pepper to taste.

Add some cornflour and knead a smooth dough, flatten it into a thick dough base, cut out the fries and brush them with some olive oil, salt and pepper mixture. Bake, air fry or deep fry and serve with a quick dip. To make the dip, take ½ cup hung curd, ½ cup low fat cream, 2 teaspoon tahini, add salt, pepper, coriander, whisk and serve fresh.

Bread Fries

Any leftover bread can be used for this recipe; simply cut the slices into French fry shapes. Take a small bowl, add 2 tablespoons of olive oil, 1 teaspoon each of salt and finely chopped parsley, 1 teaspoon each of oregano, paprika, black pepper, and garlic powder, and stir the ingredients together.

Next, line the bread strips with parchment paper and, using a brush, coat them by flipping the paper over. You can air fry them till they are crispy and crunchy or bake them in the oven for 20 minutes.

Fried corn

Take toothpicks and corn cobs to make these quick corn fries. Take four corn kernels, thread them through toothpicks, then repeat with the remaining corn.

Take a bowl and add cornflour, salt, pepper, red chilli flakes, oregano, garlic powder, and a dash of garam masala. Whisk to combine. In the meantime, coat the fries with the dry mixture. When the oil in the pan reaches a medium heat, add the corn sticks, cook them by flipping the sides, and then consume.