Muhammad Ali’s world title belt from ‘Rumble in the Jungle’ sells for nearly 50 crore

The title belt that Muhammad Ali won in the 1974 ‘Rumble in the Jungle’ fight against George Foreman fetched an astounding $6.18 million (£5.15 million) at auction on Sunday. The bid was won by Indianapolis Colts CEO Jim Irsay.

On Sunday, Irsay also confirmed in a tweet that he had purchased the belt for his travelling collection of rock music, American history, and pop culture artefacts.

‘Muhammad Ali’s championship belt from 1974 ‘Rumble in the Jungle’ when he employed his rope-a-dope and defeated George Foreman—-just added to @IrsayCollection. Just in time for the Aug. 2 show at Chicago’s Navy Pier (and Sept. 9 at Indy). Proud to be the steward’, the tweet read.

The belt will be displayed on August 2 at Navy Pier, Chicago and on September 9 in Indianapolis.

The fight in 1974 was one of the most enduring events in boxing history. Foreman was defeated by the heavyweight champion in the Ali vs Foreman match, which took place in Zaire.