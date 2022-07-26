Nuh Police arrests 2 more accused of Haryana DSP murder case

In connection with the murder of Haryana Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Surendra Singh, two more accused, including the dumper owner, have been arrested. In relation to the alleged murder of Tawadu DSP Surendra Singh, who was crushed by a truck in Nuh district, eight people have been arrested thus far. On Tuesday, the police will bring the accused in court and ask for their remand.

Ikkar and Jabid were placed in judicial prison after being charged by the police in court on Sunday. On Monday, Shabbir and Taufiq, the two main accused in the case, were also presented in court. While giving the police a one-day remand for Shabbir, the court sentenced Taufiq to jail.

Arshad and Sabir have been identified as the two men who were arrested on Monday. The dumper’s owners are both of them. The Nuh Crime Branch team, led by investigating officer Inspector Naresh Kumar, arrested both accused. Surendra Singh was killed on Tuesday when a truck he signalled to stop hit him as he was investigating illegal stone mining.