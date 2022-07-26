Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra ruled out of Commonwealth Games

New Delhi: The strong Indian contingent for the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, has been ruled from the quadrennial showpiece due to a groin injury. This comes as a massive setback as star javelin thrower, fresh from his silver medal-winning performance at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene (US).

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) secretary-general Rajiv Mehta told IANS that Chopra had been advised rest for a month by doctors after an MRI showed an injury in his groin. Neeraj Chopra was a strong contender for the title at the Commonwealth Games as he had won gold at the 2018 Games at Gold Coast. Neeraj Chopra had shot into world limelight after winning a gold in the previous event at the age of 20.

Neeraj has been rewriting record books ever since. In the 2020 Tokyo Games, he became independent India’s first track and field athlete to win a gold medal. The Haryana-born javelin thrower then broke his own national record twice – With an 89.30m throw in the Paavo Nurmi games and then followed it up with an 89.94m throw in the Diamond League in Stockholm – almost a year after returning to professional competition. The 24-year-old then became India’s second medalist after the legendary Anju Bobby George and the first male athlete to win a medal at the Athletics World Championships.