Online booking for Umrah permit to begin on July 30 through app

Jeddah: Ministry of Hajj and Umrah informed that pilgrims can pre-book their slots for Umrah pilgrimage via online from July 30. Saudi News Agency reported this by quoting the guidelines issued by the ministry, adding that the reservations can be made through mobile app. The ministry has directed the pilgrims to apply for Umrah through the colour-coded system in the ‘Eatmarna’ app. Through the app, pilgrims can book their slot easily, according to the capacity of the Masjid al-Haram of Mecca.

The ministry has issued an order stating that the pilgrims will have to wear mask while performing Umrah in the Grand Mosque. The authorities will prohibit pilgrims from carrying unauthorised luggage inside the mosque. These requirements also include verification of the health status of the pilgrim through the Tawakkalna application; compliance with the regulations such as wearing mask throughout the period of the pilgrim’s presence inside the Grand Mosque; leave the Grand Mosque after completion of the performance of the Umrah rituals; and not to carry any unauthorized bags and luggage while entering the Grand Mosque. If a pilgrim tests positive for Covid 19 or the authorities find that the pilgrim had close contact with a Covid-affected person through ‘Tawakkalna’ app, the permit of the respective pilgrim will be cancelled.

The ministry revealed that Saudi citizens and residents from within the Kingdom can book and get issued permits through the Eatmarna application. Citizens and residents of the (Persian) Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states as well as pilgrims coming from outside the Kingdom and GCC states can also obtain Umrah permit through following the easiest and simplest procedures and steps available on the application. These measures have been taken as part of the ministry’s efforts to facilitate the services provided to the pilgrims to perform Umrah in ease and comfort.

The issuance of Umrah visa through the Eatmarna application will be in accordance with an integrated system of health services and measures approved by the concerned authorities to maintain the safety and health of pilgrims and visitors, within easy procedures that ensure the performance of the Umrah rituals in an air of spiritual ambiance. The Eatmarna application provides a number of options for booking appointments in accordance with the capacity of the Grand Mosque around the clock. The application also provides a number of instructions to enter the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque.