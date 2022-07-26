Saudi Arabia to issue Umrah slots from this date

Riyadh: The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah in Saudi Arabia has announced that Umrah pilgrims will be able to book their slots. The permits will be issued online from July 30.

Pilgrims can issue Hajj permits on the Eatmarna app. They will also be able to book their slot based on the capacity of the Makkah Grand Mosque, through a color-coded system on the app.

The ministry updated that the permits will be cancelled if a pilgrim tests positive for COVID-19 or is proven to be a close contact of an infected person on the Tawakkalna app. All pilgrims must wear masks inside the Grand Mosque in Makkah, leave the site by the end of their permit, and refrain from carrying unauthorized luggage inside the mosque.