Sexual assault case: Police says activist Civic Chandran flees from state

Kozhikode: Author and activist Civic Chandran has reportedly fled from the state after a complaint of sexual harassment was lodged against him last week, said Kerala Police. Though the investigation team went to his residence at West Hill in Kozhikode several times, he could not be found. Police said his phone has been switched off, and the investigation has extended to the neighbouring states.

The complaint against Civic Chandran was registered at Koyilandy police by a young writer. She was allegedly assaulted on April 17, when reached Kozhikode in connection with a book release. He was charged with the offences, including sexual assault, insult to modesty of woman along with the provisions of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The detailed statements of the complainant have been recorded by the investigation team under DySP of Vadakara. Recording the statements of witnesses are also proceeding here.

Meanwhile, Dalit organisations questioned the delay in the arrest of Chandran. They warned of protest in front of the North Zone IG office if the accused could not be nabbed soon. A petition filed by 100 persons was handed over to the Chief Minister demanding speedy action in the case. Meanwhile, Civic Chandran is reportedly attempting to obtain an anticipatory bail through Kozhikode district court.