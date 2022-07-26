‘Snake head found in plane meal,’ claims attendant; Probe on

A flight attendant from an airline with operations in Turkey recently reported being shocked after allegedly finding a severed snake’s head in a meal.

According to the Independent, who cited the aviation blog One Mile at a Time, the disturbing incident occurred on a SunExpress flight on July 21 between Ankara, Turkey, and Dusseldorf, Germany. A member of the cabin staff claimed that as they were having their crew lunch, they found a little snake’s head hidden among the potatoes and veggies.

The head of the reptile is shown in a video posted on Twitter lying in the centre of the meal tray.

The airline acted right away in reaction to the horrifying finding. According to the source, a SunExpress representative told the Turkish media that the incident was ‘absolutely unacceptable.’ The airline’s contract with the questioned food supplier has since been suspended, and an investigation has also been started, the representative said.