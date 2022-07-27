44th Chess Olympiad will begin tomorrow

Chennai: The 44th Chess Olympiad will begin in Chennai from Thursday. It will be held till 10th August in Mamallapuram near Chennai. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the event. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and other dignitaries will attend the inaugural ceremony that will be held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium.

The Chess Olympiad is being organised since 1927. India is hosting the Chess Olympiad for the first time. The event is taking place in the Asian continent after 30 years. More than 189 countries are participating in the mega event. All the matches at the Chess Olympiad will be played in the Classical Swiss League Format.

The Tamil Nadu Government announced a holiday for schools, colleges, and other non-essential government offices in 4 districts for Thursday, July 28, in view of the opening day of the 44th International Chess Olympiad.