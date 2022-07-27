According to a study, video gamers have higher decision-making abilities.

Almost all of us have received criticism for playing video games excessively. No matter if it’s a full-on shooting match or methodical, deliberate moves in a strategy game, our parents have frequently interrupted us. There is no one who should stop us from playing video games without our permission, even though they do help hand-eye coordination.

There is even additional benefit of playing video games. Video games have been discovered to enhance decision-making abilities and even have a positive impact on the brain region responsible for this task, according to researchers.

‘Video games are played by the overwhelming majority of our youth more than three hours every week, but the beneficial effects on decision-making abilities and the brain are not exactly known,’ said lead researcher Mukesh Dhamala, associate professor in Georgia State’s Department of Physics and Astronomy and the university’s Neuroscience Institute. He was quoted by SciTechDaily.

Dhamala responded, ‘Our work offers some explanations on that. ‘Once the necessary brain networks are discovered, playing video games can effectively be used for training, for example, decision-making efficiency training and therapeutic interventions.’

Georgia State University in the US conducted the study. The project’s principal author, Tom Jordan, who received guidance from Dhamala, shared a personal anecdote.

When Jordan was young, one of his eyes had poor vision. Doctors encouraged him to play video games with the stronger eye covered. His weaker eye’s eyesight improved.

28 college students who played video games were chosen for the study, while 19 others were not.

Using FMRI machine, brain activity of subjects was monitored while they played a simple test game. It was found that gamers were quicker in their responses and more accurate.