Afghanistan’s security situation is fine; Taliban urge Hindus and Sikhs to return

The Taliban urged the country’s minorities, including Hindus and Sikhs, to return, claiming that Afghanistan’s security situation had been resolved. The claim was made during a meeting on July 24 between Dr. Mullah Abdul Wasi, Director General of the Taliban’s Office of the Minister of State, and a number of members of the Afghan Hindu and Sikh Council, as well as in a tweet from the Afghan Army Chief of Staff Office. During a meeting with a group of Hindu and Sikh leaders in Kabul, Wasi informed all Indian and Sikh compatriots who had fled the country due to security concerns that they could now return to Afghanistan because security had been established.

According to a Taliban statement, Sikh officials congratulated the Taliban on stopping an attack by the Islamic State Khorasan Province on a Gurdwara in Kabul (ISKP). The Islamic State Khorasan Province attacked the Karte Parwan Gurdwara in Kabul on June 18. (ISKP). The horrific attack killed two people, one of whom was a Sikh. According to sources, about 25 to 30 people were inside the gurdwara compound for morning prayers when the attackers arrived.

Approximately 10 to 15 people were able to flee, but Ahmad, the gurdwara’s guard, was killed by the attackers. Violence has been directed at Afghanistan’s religious minorities, particularly the Sikh community. In October of last year, 15 to 20 militants stormed a Gurdwara in Kabul’s Kart-e-Parwan District and bound the guards. In March 2020, a horrific attack on the Sri Guru Har Rai Sahib Gurudwara in Kabul’s Short Bazaar neighbourhood killed 27 Sikhs and injured many more. Terrorists from the Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack.