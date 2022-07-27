Akasa Air announces new domestic flight service: Details

New Delhi: Low-budget air carrier based in India, Akasa Air has announced new domestic flight service. The air carrier announced an additional 28 weekly direct flights on Bengaluru –Mumbai route. The services will begin from August 19.

At present, the air carrier has announced 82 weekly flights. It connects cities like Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Kochi and Bengaluru.

Akasa Air will begin commercial operations from August 07, 2022. Akasa Air will operate 28 weekly flights connecting Mumbai and Ahmedabad from August 7. It will then operate 28 weekly flights between Bengaluru and Kochi from August 13.