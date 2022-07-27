Arvind Kejriwal says, Delhi is becoming the capital of electric vehicles

Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister of Delhi, on Wednesday inaugurated seven electric car charging stations and declared that the city is slowly becoming into the nation’s EV capital.

‘In 2020, the Delhi government had formulated EV Policy and we didn’t expect we would get such a resounding response. Last year, 25,809 vehicles were sold and in the seven months this year, over 29,000 vehicles have been sold and the numbers will increase by the end of this year,’ he said.

‘Electric vehicles comprised 9.3 per cent of the vehicles sold this year, with two-wheelers selling the most. This means that Delhi is slowly becoming the EV capital,’ Kejriwal stated during the event. He mentioned a mobile application that allows users to find out which charging stations are nearby and whether they are occupied.

The stations offer 2 distinct sorts of charging options: rapid charging, which pay Rs 10 per unit of electricity spent, and slow charging, which pay Rs 3 per unit of electricity consumed.