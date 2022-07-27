Azerbaijan Airline announces new flight service from this Indian city: Details

New Delhi: The national air carrier of Azerbaijan, Azerbaijan Airline’ (AZAL) announced a new flight service from India. The AZAL will operate commercial passenger flights on the New Delhi-Baku route. Baku is the capital city of Azerbaijan.

The flight service will begin from August 10. AZAL has begun selling tickets from India to Heydar Aliyev International Airport in Baku, Azerbaijan. From Baku the flights will operate on Tuesdays and Fridays, and from New Delhi on Wednesdays and Saturdays.