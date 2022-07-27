BJP Yuva Morcha activist hacked to death in Karnataka; VHP calls for strike

Mangaluru: A local BJP Yuva Morcha functionary was hacked to death by unknown motorcycle-borne assailants, police said on Wednesday. Tension has gripped the town with the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) calling for a strike in some of the taluks to condemn the killing.

The victim, 32, resident of Nettaru in Bellare in Dakshina Kannada district was heading home after closing his shop Akshaya Poultry Farm late Tuesday evening when the unknown assailants hacked him to death, police said. As soon as he was attacked, he tried to escape and ran but he fell down after a blow on his head, police said. Local residents immediately informed police, who rushed to the spot and shifted a blood-soaked Nettaru to the hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead.

Dakshina Kannada Rural district Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Bhagawan Sonawane told PTI investigations are on though there is no breakthrough as of now. Police are probing various angles, including the assailants coming from neighbouring Kerala, into the killing of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha district executive committee member Praveen Nettaru. To a query on the possibility of the assailants coming from Kerala, the officer said, ‘That is one of the possibilities. We are working on various angles. We are on it’.

Following the incident, the BJP and many Hindu organisations staged a protest in front of the hospital where the body was kept. The VHP has called for a strike in Kadaba, Suliya and Puttur Taluks of the district on Wednesday. Local BJP leader Muralidhar Hamsatadka said the Hindus were in shock and dismay following the brutal murder of Nettaru. He appealed to the Deputy Commissioner of the district to console the bereaved family members.

Following the incident, four police teams have been constituted to nab the assailants. Security has been beefed up in Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts as additional forces have been deployed to ensure law and order. Police also suspect the murder could have been carried out due to vengeance as a youth was murdered in the region a few days ago.