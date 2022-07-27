Catching up over coffee, remembering pappi akka: Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth shares pic with Boney Kapoor

Mumbai: Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth shared glimpses from the coffee meet with the Bollywood filmmaker Boney Kapoor. Taking to Twitter handle, Aishwaryaa dropped pictures with Boney Kapoor.

In the pictures, Aishwaryaa was seen wearing a beautiful saree and kept her tresses open to increase the elegance of the look. On the other hand Boney, was seen donning a blue kurta pyjama. And wore shades to complete his look.

Was a delight catching up this evening over coffee with you dear @BoneyKapoor uncle ..reminiscing old times,remembering pappi akka n discussing interesting work ! pic.twitter.com/GzIly2220w — Aishwarya Rajinikanth (@ash_rajinikanth) July 24, 2022

‘Was a delight catching up this evening over coffee with you dear @BoneyKapoor uncle ..reminiscing old times, remembering pappi akka n discussing interesting work !’ she captioned. The caption of the Aishwaryaa indicated that she and Boney remembered Sridevi (pappi akka) during their conversation.

For the unversed, Aishwaryaa is the elder daughter of megastar Rajinikanth. In January this year, Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth announced their separation by issuing a joint statement. Dhanush got married to Aishwaryaa, actor Rajinikanth’s eldest daughter, in 2004. They share two sons, Yatra Raja and Linga Raja.