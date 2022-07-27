Commodity Market: Gold price slips again

Mumbai: Price of yellow metal slipped down again in the commodity market. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading 0.02% lower at Rs 50,574 for 10 gram. Silver futures were down 0.2% at Rs 54,603 per kilo.

In the Kerala market, sovereign gold is trading at Rs 37,160, lower by Rs 80 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 4645, down by Rs 10. Yesterday, price of the precious metal was edged lower by Rs 280 per 8 gram.

In the international market, price of spot gold gained by 0.1% to $1,718.97 per ounce. U.S. gold futures dipped by 0.1% to $1,716.70. Among other precious metals, price of silver rose 0.4% to $18.68 per ounce, platinum gained 0.3% to $876.22 and palladium firmed 0.4% to $2,017 per ounce.