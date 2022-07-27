Crazy or headstrong? After 40 attempts, man gets ‘dream job’ at Google

The story of a man who never gave up and eventually landed a job at Google, his dream company, has inspired many people online. Tyler Cohen applied to the tech behemoth 39 times. After being turned down 39 times by his ‘dream company,’ Google, a man is now rejoicing after being accepted on his 40th attempt. Tyler Cohen admits that he erred on the side of insanity by continuing to apply to Google despite numerous rejections. He shared a screenshot of his correspondence history with the internet giant on LinkedIn, which dates back to 2019.

‘There is a fine line between perseverance and insanity. I’m still trying to figure out which one I have ‘, said Cohen, who will presumably leave his position as Associate Manager-Strategy & Ops at DoorDash to join Google. ’39 rejections, 1 acceptance,’ he added, along with the hashtags # google # acceptedoffer # application and # noogler, which is Google’s term for new hires.

More than 36,000 people have responded to Cohen’s post, and there have been hundreds more comments. Google saw the message and responded from its verified LinkedIn account to welcome Cohen to the team. ‘Tyler, what a journey! It was definitely time, ‘Google wrote. While the majority of LinkedIn users praised the newly hired ‘noogler,’ others questioned whether Cohen’s hiring after 39 attempts revealed more about Google’s hiring procedures than Cohen’s abilities.