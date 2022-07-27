Eateries with distinctive themes from all over the world.

Restaurants around the world that are popular for their choice of theme

Going out to eat is an experience in and of itself, but when you do it at a restaurant known for its bizarre concept, it becomes a memorable fun-filled event. These restaurant owners have gone beyond with the ‘fun’ factor and created oddly themed eateries. People are curious to visit some of these eateries since they are so well-known for their oddities. Look at some of the most unusual yet bizarrely themed eateries.

Condom Cafe

The purpose of condoms is well known to all. However, did you know that there is a cafe in Thailand with a condom-themed interior? This eatery is almost entirely constructed of condoms. Everything around here, including the statues’ costumes, the flowers, Santa Claus’ beard, and hanging lamps, is made with condoms in a variety of colours. The cafe’s tables are also covered in condoms. Do you know what the cafe’s motto is? It’s straightforward but crucial. To encourage safe sex, there is a cafe in Thailand called Cabbages and Condoms.

The Medical cafe

Can you envision a restaurant with a medical theme? The Clinic Cafe, a restaurant, has taken its theme a little too far by giving the entire establishment the appearance of a hospital. This Singaporean café uses a fork and scalpel to cut its meals. Here, you may eat on an operating table while drinking beer from an IV drip.

The Lock-Up cafe

Since so many locations have embraced this idea, this idea is now outdated. The Lock-Up, a restaurant with a prison theme in Tokyo, Japan, escorts patrons to their tables by handcuffing them before tying one of the patrons’ hands to the table with a handcuff. The restaurant serves all their drinks in a beaker while serving food just like they do in a prison and you have to eat with just one hand.

The ‘poop’ cafe

The dessert eatery, which goes by the literal name ‘Poop Cafe,’ is located in Toronto, Canada, and serves the food in a pot with a poop-shaped garnish. Even the urinals have a dark colour, where water is served. Speaking of its decor, one may immediately notice wall art with the tops of the butts open and the falling at a distance, as well as chairs that resemble toilet seats. Contrary to popular belief, Toronto residents truly adore this eatery.

The Earthquake cafe

After all the eateries, this one shouldn’t be a surprise. This eatery, allegedly called Disaster Cafe, is located in Spain, where the decor and seating arrangement appear to be standard to anybody. But, once the food is served and you are thinking of eating, the lights go off and there comes an earthquake of a magnitude of 7.8 Richter scale. The earthquakes are very frequent and you will have to prevent your food from spilling.