ITBP troops wave national flag at 12,000 feet in view of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations

Leh: Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) waved on Wednesday the national flag at 12,000 feet in Ladakh in view of the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations. The troops, with the message of ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’, also urged all the citizens to hoist the flag at their homes from August 13 to 15 to mark the 75th year of Independence.

‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ is a campaign under the Ministry of Culture to mark the 75th year of India’s independence. The idea behind the initiative is to invoke the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of the people and to promote awareness about the Indian National Flag.

Ladakh | ITBP troops wave the 'Tiranga' at 12,000 feet in view of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations, urging all the citizens to hoist the flag at their homes from 13 to 15 August to mark the 75th year of Independence. pic.twitter.com/f08Jdw1800 — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2022

The Ministry of Culture is Nodal Agency for the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign and the Ministry will seek help from State Governments to mobilize all resources, housing, and urban development departments and local bodies including municipal bodies and Panchayati Raj institutions for furthering the goals of the campaign. The Culture Ministry is counting on all public representatives to play an active role in the promotion of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign and make it a success by spreading awareness about the campaign and encouraging others to hoist flags in their houses.