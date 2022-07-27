Kochi police detains actor Ashwathy Babu and friend for rash, dangerous driving

Kochi: A well known cinema and TV serial artist along with her friend was taken into police custody over rash and dangerous driving, after their car rammed vehicles on a road in Kochi on Tuesday night. Actress Ashwathy Babu, 26, and her friend Noufal were taken into custody by Thrikkakkara Police on Tuesday evening.

Noufal drove the car in a highly dangerous and rash manner on the road stretching from the CUSAT Junction to Thrikkakkara temple. When the locals tried to stop the vehicle at Thrikkakara, he swerved the car and tried to escape but couldn’t go ahead as the tyre burst. Then, the duo tried to escape leaving the car. However, Thrikkakkara Police had reached the spot by then on information from the locals and nabbed them. People started noticing the vehicle as Noufal was moving the vehicle back and forth at the CUSAT Junction.

The car hit several vehicles as it took off from here. Following this, one person chased and tried to stop their vehicle by blocking it from the front. Irked by this, Noufal tried to swerve the vehicle off the road. That was when the tyre burst and he had to leave the vehicle. As people gathered up around them, Ashwathy tried to help Noufal escape from the spot. The duo walked towards the school nearby. Police reached by then and took Noufal into custody. Based on information from the locals, police found Ashwathy later and took her into custody. Both of them would undergo a medical examination.

The actor is a native of Arattuvazhi at Thumba in Thiruvananthapuram. Earlier in 2018, Ashwathy and Noufal were arrested for possessing synthetic drug MDMA. In 2016 Ashwathy was nabbed by the police in Dubai for drug abuse.