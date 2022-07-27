‘Not the case everywhere’; Monkeypox transmission is not limited to gay men

On Tuesday, a senior WHO official expressed concern about the stigma and discrimination associated with monkeypox, which the UN agency for health has now classified as a PHEIC (public health emergency of international concern). Dr. Rosamund Lewis, WHO Technical Lead on Monkeypox, said at a press conference in Geneva that the stigma should be avoided because it would jeopardize the fight against the illness.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), has urged affected countries to track down every case of monkeypox and their contacts in order to control the outbreak. In his statement, he stated that reports of the illness are primarily for men who have sex with men. Males who have sex with other men make up the majority of documented cases, but not exclusively. According to WHO Director-General Tedros, some countries have begun to report cases of apparent community transmission, including some involving women.

Monkeypox, according to the WHO, typically lasts two to four weeks and is self-limiting. It is especially dangerous for children, expectant mothers, and those with compromised immune systems due to other medical conditions. Incubation usually lasts between six and thirteen days, but it can last up to twenty-one days. More than 16,000 confirmed cases of monkeypox have been reported this year in more than 75 countries, with a WHO official estimating that the actual number is likely higher. She emphasised, however, that the rapidly spreading monkeypox outbreak could be halted with the proper measures.