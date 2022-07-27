Oppo launches Oppo K10 Vitality Edition: Details

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone makers, Oppo laun ched its Oppo K10 Vitality Edition in China. The smartphone is priced at at CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 26,000) for 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option. It is available for purchase in Electric Blue and Star Black colours on the Oppo online store.

The dual-SIM (nano) Oppo K10 Vitality Edition runs Android 12-based ColorOS 12.1. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC, paired with 12GB of RAM. The handset features a 6.59-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) IPS LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 240Hz touch sampling rate as well as AI eye protection.

The smartphone sports a triple rear camera setup. For selfies and video calling, there is a 16-megapixel shooter on the front. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth v5.2, NFC, GPS/ A-GPS, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm port. The handset packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 30W Super Flash charging.