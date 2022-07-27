Partha Chatterjee’s assistant has more money, ED gets counting machine.

Days after recovering Rs 21 crore in cash, Enforcement Directorate officials found extra funds at the house of Arpita Mukherjee, a close associate of detained Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee. Arpita’s flat is currently being searched by officials, who have brought a cash-counting machine with them.

ED officers recovered Rs 21 crore in cash from Arpita Mukherjee’s home last week. In relation to an alleged teacher recruitment scam in West Bengal, the investigation agency had searched Arpita Mukherjee’s home.

Later, Arpita Mukherjee disclosed to the ED that Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee was the real owner of the cash stash found in her home. She told the agency that the money will be invested in companies linked to her.

Arpita said during her questioning that the piles of cash will be taken from her home in a day or two. She claimed that the agency raids foiled the plan.