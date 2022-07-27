Satpadi: Why is switching to this desi roti necessary for a healthy life?

One such ancient culinary mystery is Satpadi, a traditional flatbread or roti from the remote lands of Gujarat. The Indian culinary heritage is rich with mysteries that contain the key to a healthy lifestyle. If you’re seeking to balance taste and health by making some dietary changes, read on to learn what makes this roti unique and why you should switch to it.

What is Satpadi roti?

The traditional Gujarati flatbread known as satpadi is produced by combining seven grains with a variety of spices. This classic dish is frequently served with sabzi and achar. However, Gatte ki Sabzi was typically served with this roti. Here’s how you can make this easy recipe at home. This roti is a classic mix of roti and paratha with a twist of spices that help in boosting digestive health.

Why change to this roti?

This roti is excellent for health, metabolism, and weight management because it contains spices and whole wheat. The spices strengthen immunity and support digestive health. The spice mixes are what distinguish this roti from others. Let’s find out…

Traditional recipes for this simple roti called for the use of two different spice mixtures that included fenugreek seeds, mustard seeds, red chilies, and other spices. This mixture is also the same one that is used to make sambaar.

The second spice blend is called ‘Jiralu,’ and it is a substantial mixture of black salt, cumin, chilli, salt, turmeric, dried mango, dry ginger, black pepper, cinnamon, clove, asafoetida, and other spices. These healthy spices are layered inside the roti and thus it can be relished even without any added sabzi or achar.

How to make Satpadi roti at home.

Take a large tray, sieve two cups of whole wheat flour, and add a dash of salt to make this traditional roti at home. Water should be steadily added until the dough becomes flexible. The dough should be set aside and covered with a cloth.

Take a bowl and add 2 tablespoons of coriander powder, 1 teaspoon of cumin powder, 1 teaspoon of red chilli powder (optional), 2 tablespoons of sambhar spice mix, 2 tablespoons of Jiralu spice mix, and chopped coriander leaves. Mix well, then add 1/4 cup of chopped mango pickle and some oil to make a thick paste.

Roll the dough balls on the rolling pin after dusted with flour. Spread the masala on the roti when it has been flattened, then repeat the layering. When there are four or five layers, roll them together, cut them into four or five dough balls, slightly flatten them, and then fry them on a cast iron grill over ghee. Ghee can be reduced in quantity using a brush. Serve them hot.