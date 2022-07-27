‘Set up family courts in every district’: Kiren Rijiju

Union Minister for Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju stressed that cases heard in family courts are ‘sensitive’ and require ‘care,’ and on Tuesday he told the Parliament that he had ‘written to all states to ensure’ that family courts are established in every district with more than 10 lakh population.

He made the statement while the Lok Sabha discussed the Lower house-passed Family Courts Amendment Bill. Rijiju gave data on the number of family courts that exist currently and the number of cases that are ongoing in support of the bill.

There are currently 715 family courts in the nation, and as of April 31 there were 11,49,907 cases pending, according to the response sent to the Lok Sabha. There are 773 districts throughout the entire nation. ‘I am telling you the record till May, 69,464 new cases have been registered,’ said Rijiju.

At a conference of all district judges scheduled for July 30, the Minister for Law and Justice added that he will be ‘taking a review’ of the issue later this week. The conference will feature participation from India’s Chief Justice, the Prime Minister, and district judges from every district in the nation.

‘We recently had a conference of chief justices of all high courts and the senior judges of the Supreme Court will consider important issues. This conference will also deliberate on these issues and the issue of family courts,’ said Rijiju.