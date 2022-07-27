These 25 airports in the country have no night landing facility: Full list

New Delhi: As per the data released by the Union government, 25 airports in the country have no night landing facility. The Union Ministry of Civil Aviation updated this on the Rajya Sabha. The ministry informed that the upgradation and modernisation of airports, including provision of night landing facility is a continuous process and is undertaken by Airports Authority of India (AAI).

‘Presently night landing facility which is purely demand and need based on operational requirement of airlines and availability of land is not available at 25 operational airports with scheduled flight operations,’ said the ministry.

There are more than 100 operational airports in the country. The airports not having night landing facilities are mostly those recording lower air passenger traffic.

Here is a list of a few airports that do not have night landing facilities:

Kushinagar airport (Uttar Pradesh)

Shimla airport ( Himachal Pradesh)

Deoghar airport (Jharkhand)

Kullu-Manali airport (Himachal Pradesh)

Dharamsala airport (Himachal Pradesh)

Bilaspur airport (Chhattisgarh)

Jagdalpur (Chhattisgarh)

Kalaburagi airport (Karnataka)

Kolhapur airport (Maharashtra)

Sindhudurg airport (Maharashtra)

Ludhiana (Punjab)