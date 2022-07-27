Why are fans disappointed that Klondike’s Chocolate Taco has been banned?

Why the banning of Chocolate Taco has disappointed millions of chocolate lovers

The alluring flavour of vanilla ice cream stuffed within a delicious taco, covered in milk chocolate, and sprinkled with crushed peanuts will forever evoke childhood memories in the hearts of chocolate lovers everywhere.

Although the idea of chocolate tacos may be foreign to some people in India, Unilever’s decision to stop making its chocolate tacos has disappointed millions of people who love chocolate.

While some people think the choice was difficult and incorrect, others lament the loss of their favourite childhood treat.

What led to this decision?

The abrupt decision by Unilever, the parent company of Klondike’s, to halt manufacture of their iconic Chocolate Taco has angered chocolate aficionados. The business released a statement that contained a subtly worded apology, according to a Washington Post report: ‘A essential but regrettable element of this process is that we sometimes must stop goods, even a cherished delicacy like Choco Taco. We know this may be very sad, but we hope you’ll try one of our other excellent items,’ they added. ‘These include Klondike Cones, Shakes, Sandwiches, and of course, our iconic Bar, which is accessible everywhere.’

What makes the Chocolate Taco special?

The Chocolate Tacos, which were shaped like a half-moon, were a delicious combination of ice cream within a crispy, sweet taco that had been covered in milk chocolate and topped with crunchy peanuts. But unlike ice cream cones, which are filled in layers, this delectable treat allows one to savour the mixture of the ingredients in every bite. As this was a treat they remembered from their childhood, many Americans vented their rage and anguish on social media.

How it was received on social media

Fans lamented the decision and flooded social media with cries of grief, requests, and recommendations. Some internet users took this heartbreaking news a step further and demanded that the Defense Protection Act be amended to require that the chocolate ice cream treat’s production continue. On the other hand entrepreneurs offered to buy the rights. While the decision to call off the production seemed good for the company, netizens around the world were disheartened and were left reminisce the loss.