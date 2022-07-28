Akai launches Smart LED TV series in India: Price and specifications

Mumbai: Japanese consumer electronics brand, Akai launched its Akai webOS Smart Ultra-HD TV series in the Indian markets. The new range of smart TVs are offered in sizes ranging from 32 inches to 55 inches and resolutions ranging from HD to Ultra-HD.

Akai has now only revealed the price of the 55-inch Ultra-HD variant. It will cost Rs. 39,990. The prices of the other sizes options – 32 inches, 43 inches, and 50 inches – are yet to be announced

The new smart TVs are powered by LG’s webOS operating system. Other features include the magic remote which can be waved around as a pointer to navigate the user interface, as well as native support for major streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Disney+ Hotstar, among others.

The new Smart Tvs support voice controls through Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant. It alsosupport Dolby Audio, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, and screen mirroring options. The TVs have 1.5GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage for apps and app data.