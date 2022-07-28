‘An indoor game I love the most’: Megastar Rajinikanth extend wishes to chess players

Chennai: South Indian Megastar Rajinikanth said on Thursday that he loves chess the most and extended his greetings to chess players as Tamil Nadu gears up to host the 44th Chess Olympiad, to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Thursday.

‘An indoor game I love the most wishing all the chess minds the very best…god bless’, using the #ChessOlympiad2022 hashtag, the top actor tweeted.

#ChessOlympiad2022 An indoor game I love the most … wishing all the chess minds the very best .. god bless. pic.twitter.com/nVZ8SU51va — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) July 28, 2022

Rajinikanth also posted an undated photograph of him playing chess and appearing in a pensive mood. The sporting event will be held in nearby Mamallapuram, about 50 km from here from July 28 to August 10.