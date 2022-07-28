Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games to begin today: Details

London: The 22nd edition of the Commonwealth Games 2022 will begin today in Birmingham. The mega event will open with an opening ceremony on Thursday at 7 pm local time which is 11:30 pm Indian Standard Time. The ceremony will be held at Alexander Stadium at Birmingham. Sports events will begin from Friday.

The Commonwealth Games 2022 opening ceremony will be telecasted live on Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony SIX, and Sony TEN 4 channels. Apart from Sony Network, DD Sports will also LIVE stream the opening ceremony in India.

Commonwealth Games is the second biggest multi-discipline sports event after the Olympics. More than 6,500 sportspersons and team officials from 72 countries are participating in the mega event. A total of 280 medal events will be contested in 19 sports items. Birmingham CWG will have 136 women’s events and 134 events for men. There will be 10 mixed team events.

India had bagged 66 medals in the previous edition of the Commonwealth Games held at Gold Coast in Australia. India will be participating in 15 sports disciplines this time.