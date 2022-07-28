Commonwealth Games 2022: Full schedule of cricket matches

London: The Commonwealth Games 2022 will begin today in Birmingham. Cricket is included in the mega sports event. The T20 format of cricket is included in the Commonwealth Games.

This is for the second time in the history of the Commonwealth Games that cricket is included. In 1998, men’s List-A cricket was included in the event. South Africa won the gold medal in 1998. But, this time Women’s T20 format is included.

A total of 8 teams are participating in the event. They are divided into two groups – Group A and Group B. Group A includes India, Pakistan, Australia, and Barbados. Group B includes New Zealand, England, South Africa, and Sri Lanka. All the matches will be played at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground.

The schedule of the T20I matches is as follows:

29th July, Friday (Group A) –

Australia vs India

Pakistan vs Barbados

30th July, Saturday (Group B) –

New Zealand vs South Africa

England vs Sri Lanka

31st July, Sunday (Group A) –

India vs Pakistan

Barbados vs Australia

2nd August, Tuesday (Group B) –

England vs South Africa

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand

3rd August, Wednesday (Group A) –

Australia vs Pakistan

India vs Barbados

4th August, Thursday (Group B) –

South Africa vs Sri Lanka

England vs New Zealand

Semifinal 1 and Semifinal 2 both will be played on the 6th of August, Saturday. The final match for the gold medal will be played on 7th August, Sunday. The bronze medal match between the runner-ups of semifinal 1 and semifinal 2 will also be played on the 7th of August.