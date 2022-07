Commonwealth Games 2022: Full schedule of Indian team

London: The Commonwealth Games 2022 will begin today in Birmingham. The opening ceremony will be held at Alexander Stadium at 7 pm local time which is 11:30 pm Indian Standard Time. Sports events will begin from Friday.

India had bagged 66 medals in the previous edition of the Commonwealth Games held at Gold Coast in Australia. India will be participating in 15 sports disciplines this time.

Also Read: 44th Chess Olympiad: Pakistan withdraws its team

Here is the complete schedule of Team India:

Athletics:

30 July

Nitender Rawat (Men’s Marathon)

2 August:

Avinash Sable (Men’s 3000m Steeplechase)

Murali Sreeshankar (Men’s Long Jump)

Muhammed Anees Yahiya (Men’s Long Jump)

Dhanalakshmi Sekar (Women’s 100m)

Jyothi Yarraji (Women’s 100m hurdles)

Manpreet Kaur (Women’s Shot Put)

Navjeet Kaur Dhillon (Women’s Discus Throw)

3 August:

Aishwarya B (Women’s Triple Jump)

5 August:

Abdulla Aboobacker (Men’s Triple Jump)

Praveen Chithravel (Men’s Triple Jump)

Eldhose Paul (Men’s Triple Jump)

Neeraj Chopra (Men’s Javelin Throw)

DP Manu (Men’s Javelin Throw)

Rohit Yadav (Men’s Javelin Throw)

Sandeep Kumar (Men’s 10km race walk)

Amit Khatri (Men’s 10km race walk)

Aishwarya B (Women’s Long Jump)

Ancy Sojan (Women’s Long Jump)

Annu Rani (Women’s Javelin Throw)

Shilpa Rani (Women’s Javelin Throw)

Manju Bala Singh (Women’s Hammer Throw)

Sarita Romit Singh (Women’s Hammer Throw)

6 August:

Amoj Jacob (Men’s 4x400m relay)

Noah Nirmal Tom (Men’s 4x400m relay)

Arokia Rajiv (Men’s 4x400m relay)

Muhammed Ajmal (Men’s 4x400m relay)

Naganathan Pandi (Men’s 4x400m relay)

Rajesh Ramesh (Men’s 4x400m relay)

Bhawna Jat (Women’s 10km race walk)

Priyanka Goswami (Women’s 10km race walk)

Hima Das (Women’s 4x100m relay)

Dutee Chand (Women’s 4x100m relay)

Srabani Nanda (Women’s 4x100m relay)

MV Jilna (Women’s 4x100m relay)

NS Simi (Women’s 4x100m relay)

Badminton:

29 July:

Ashwini Ponnappa (Mixed Doubles)

B Sumeeth Reddy (Mixed Doubles)

3 August:

P.V. Sindhu (Women’s Singles)

Aakarshi Kashyap (Women’s Singles)

Lakshya Sen (Men’s Singles)

Kidambi Srikanth (Men’s Singles)

4 August:

Treesa Jolly (Women’s Doubles)

Gayatri Gopichand (Women’s Doubles)

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy (Men’s Doubles)

Chirag Shetty (Men’s Doubles)

Boxing:

30 July:

Amit Panghal (Men’s 51kg)

Mohammad Hussamuddin (Men’s 57kg)

Shiva Thapa (Men’s 63.5kg)

Rohit Tokas (Men’s 67kg)

Sumit Kundu (Men’s 75kg)

Ashish Chaudhary (Men’s 80kg)

Sanjeet (Men’s 92kg)

Sagar (Men’s 92+kg)

Nitu (Women’s 48kg)

Nikhat Zareen (Women’s 50kg)

Jasmine (Women’s 60kg)

Lovlina Borgohain (Women’s 70kg)

Cricket:

9 July:

India vs Australia

31 July:

India vs Pakistan

3 August:

India vs Barbados

Hockey:

Men’s:

31 July:

India vs Ghana

1 August:

India vs England

3 August:

India vs Canada

4 August:

India vs Wales

Women’s:

29 July:

India vs Ghana

30 July:

India vs Wales

2 August:

India vs England

3 August:

India vs Canada

Table Tennis:

Men’s Team:

29 July:

Round 1 & Round 2

30 July:

Round 3

31 July:

Quarterfinals

1 August:

Semifinals

2 August:

Finals

Women’s Team events Schedule:

29 July:

Round 1 & Round 2

30 July

Round 3

30 July

Quarterfinals

31 July

Semifinals

1 August

Finals

Weightlifting:

30 July:

Mirabai Chanu (Women’s 55kg)

Sanket Mahadev (Men’s 55kg)

Chanambam Rishikanta Singh (Men’s 55kg)

31 July:

Bindyarani Devi (Women’s 59kg)

Jeremy Lalrinnunga (Men’s 67kg)

Achinta Sheuli (Men’s 73kg)

1 August:

Popy Hazarika (Women’s 64kg)

Ajay Singh (Men’s 81kg)

2 August:

Usha Kumara (Women’s 87kg)

Purnima Pandey (Women’s 87+kg)

Vikas Thakur (Men’s 96kg)

Ragala Venkat Rahul (Men’s 96kg)

Wrestling:

5 August:

Bajrang Punia (Men’s 65kg)

Deepak Punia (Men’s 86kg)

Mohit Grewal (Men’s 125kg)

Anshu Malik (Women’s 57kg)

Sakshi Malik (Women’s 62kg)

Divya Kakran (Women’s 68kg)

6 August:

Ravi Kumar Dahiya (Men’s 57kg)

Naveen (Men’s 74kg)

Deepak (Men’s 97kg)

Pooja Gehlot (Women’s 50kg)

Vinesh Phogat (Women’s 53kg)

Pooja Sihag (Women’s 76kg)