Double-storey house collapses in Ernakulam; 13-year-old boy dead, one critically injured

Kochi: A 13-year-old boy was killed when the entire ground floor of a house collapsed at Valayanchirangara in Perumbavoor of Kerala’s Ernakulam district. The deceased, Harinarayanan, was fast asleep at his home at Paruthivelipadi, Kezhillam South when the wall of a room in the ground floor collapsed. His grandfather Narayanan Namboothiri from Kavilthottam Mana, who was with him at the time, was critically injured, and has been admitted to a private hospital in Aluva.

The incident occurred at around 6am on Thursday. When the incident happened, there were seven people present in the house. Only the deceased and injured were on the ground floor when the house collapsed. While one family member was resting upstairs, the rest were outside. The neighbours informed that they heard a loud noise when the house collapsed.

The locals quickly alerted the Fire and Rescue personnel. The police and fire force rescued those trapped under the wall. Though Harinarayanan was rushed to the Perumbavoor Taluk hospital he could not be saved. It is suspected that the continuous rain in the past couple of days led the damp wall to give way.