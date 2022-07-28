‘Driving without enough fuel’; Motorcycle driver fined for bizarre mistake

Basil Syam, a resident of the Indian state of Kerala, can only curse his luck after being fined by the Kerala traffic police for ‘driving without sufficient fuel with passengers.’ The motorcycle rider posted the fine receipt on his Facebook page, stating that he was charged $3 (Rs 250) while on his way to work.

Basil was allegedly stopped by traffic police while driving in the opposite direction of a one-way street at Pukkatupadi junction. Knowing he had broken the law, Basil paid the fine and continued on his way. When Basil arrived at the office, he took out the fine receipt and was surprised to see that the charge was for ‘driving without sufficient fuel with passengers’.

The photo of the receipt that Basil posted quickly went viral on social media platforms. Only after the Kerala traffic police were chastised by netizens did an official from the Motor Vehicle Department contact Basil to explain the situation.

According to the officer, there is such a section in the law, but it does not apply to two-wheelers or private vehicles. Commercial vehicles, such as buses, may be fined if they are found to be in violation of this section of the law.