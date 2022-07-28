Ex-journalist penalised for second time for slandering the Russian army over Ukraine

Marina Ovsyannikova, a former Russian TV journalist, was fined 50,000 roubles ($820) on Thursday for disparaging the country’s military forces in social media posts criticising Russia’s activities in Ukraine.

The decision was made during a brief hearing in a Moscow administrative court. The procedures against Ovsyannikova were deemed “absurd” by her.

‘Ovsyannikova’s culpability is shown by the evidence. There’s no reason to dispute its veracity,’ declared the court.

Ovsyannikova garnered international recognition in March after storming into the studio of her former employer, Russian state TV, to oppose the Ukraine war during a live news broadcast. She was fined 30,000 roubles at the time for violating protest legislation.

The hearing on Thursday was over her later social media statements in which she stated that people responsible for Russia’s actions in Ukraine would face an international tribunal.

In early March, Russia approved a law punishable by up to 15 years in prison for “discrediting” the armed forces, just after President Vladimir Putin launched his ‘special military operation’ against Ukraine.

In court, Ovsyannikova reiterated her objection and stated that she would not recant her statements. She claimed she had no idea why she was there or what she was being evaluated for.

‘What’s going on here is ridiculous,’ she exclaimed. ‘War is filled with terror, blood, and disgrace.’

‘Your charges are like accusing me of spreading monkeypox,’ she continued. ‘The trial’s objective is to terrify all opponents of the war in the Russian Federation.’

‘The initiation of this war is our government’s biggest crime,’ she said, referring to Russia as an aggressor.

Ovsyannikova’s counsel argued that she had the right to speak out under Article 29 of the Russian constitution, which protects the right to free expression, but the judge rejected the lawyer’s claims.