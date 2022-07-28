Gulf country announces work from home for public, private sector employees

Dubai: Authorities in the UAE announced work from home for public, private sector employees. The decision was announced due to heavy rain and floods in the country. As per the authorities, all non-essential employees working in areas affected by rains and floods in the UAE will be allowed to work remotely on Thursday and Friday.

The UAE Cabinet instructed all federal departments to make the necessary arrangements. The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) issued the same notice to private sector establishments. Employees working and dealing with civil defense, police and security agencies that deal with disasters, crises and emergencies, in addition to those concerned with community support, which deal with reports of damage to farms and property of citizens are exempted from this decision.

The UAE witnessed heavy rains in the last days. Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah were affected by the heavy rain. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, ordered the mobilisation of emergency and rescue teams in Dubai to support rescue operations in Fujairah and the eastern regions of the country that were hit by heavy rain.