Indian Railways cancels 17 trains till August 31: Full list

New Delhi: The Western Railway (WR) Zone of the Indian Railways has decided to cancel 17 trains on Saturdays and Sundays till 31st August 2022. These trains were cancelled due to operational reasons. The cancelled trains include those running between Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

Earlier Indian Railways announced the cancellation of 135 trains on Wednesday, July 27 due to maintenance and operational reasons. According to the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC), 122 trains will remain cancelled on Thursday, July 28.

Full list of cancelled trains:

19425 Mumbai Central – Nandurbar Express will remain cancelled every Saturday upto 27th August, 2022.

19426 Nandurbar – Mumbai Central Express will remain cancelled every Sunday from 24th July to 28th August, 2022.

22929 Dahanu Road – Vadodara will remain cancelled every Saturday and Sunday upto 28th August, 2022.

22930 Vadodara – Dahanu Road will remain cancelled every Saturday and Sunday upto 28th August, 2022.

12929 Valsad – Vadodara will remain cancelled every Saturday and Sunday upto 28th August, 2022.

12930 Vadodara – Valsad will remain cancelled every Saturday and Sunday upto 28th August, 2022.

19035 Vadodara – Ahmedabad will remain cancelled every Saturday and Sunday upto 28th August, 2022.

19036 Ahmedabad – Vadodara will remain cancelled every Saturday and Sunday upto 28th August, 2022.

22959 Vadodara – Jamnagar will remain cancelled every Saturday and Sunday upto 28th August, 2022.

22960 Jamnagar – Vadodara will remain cancelled every Saturday and Sunday upto 28th August, 2022.

09317 Vadodara – Dahod MEMU Special of 23rd & 24th July, 2022 will be short terminated at Godhra and will remain cancelled between Godhra-Dahod.

19819 Vadodara – Kota Express of 23rd & 24th July, 2022 will short originate from Ratlam and will remain cancelled between Vadodara-Ratlam.

19820 Kota – Vadodara Express of 23rd & 24th July, 2022 will be short terminated at Ratlam and will remain cancelled between Ratlam-Vadodara.

09483 Mahesana – Patan will remain cancelled from 20th to 31st August, 2022.

09484 Patan – Mahesana will remain cancelled from 19th to 30th August, 2022.

19327 Ratlam – Udaipur will short-originate from Chittaurgarh and remain cancelled between Ratlam-Chittaurgarh o­n Sunday 28th August, 2022.

19818 Jabalpur – Ratlam will short-terminate at Chittaurgarh and remain cancelled between Chittaurgarh-Ratlam on Saturday 27th August, 2022.