India’s government issues a severe warning after Microsoft Edge suffers a ‘major issue’!

Whatever internet browser you use, you must keep it up to date at all times. It’s critical this week in particular because hackers could compromise Microsoft’s Edge browser. Edge users must also update to avoid their data falling into the hands of thieves. You should not disregard this update because it addresses a vulnerability.

The Indian government’s Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) alerted the popular internet browser Microsoft Edge on Monday to various vulnerabilities (Chromium based). It was noted that the issues affected Microsoft Edge browser versions prior to 103.0.1264.71, and it was assigned a ‘high’ severity level.

Microsoft Edge has several vulnerabilities, according to the advisory. These vulnerabilities could allow a remote attacker to bypass security measures and execute arbitrary code or launch a denial of service (DoS) attack against the impacted system. The warning described the risk and mentioned that similar flaws exist in Chromium Open-Source Software (OSS), which Microsoft Edge (Chromium-based) makes use of.

These flaws exist for a variety of reasons, including: use after free in Guest View, use after free in PDF, use after free in Service Worker API, and use after free in Views. In File, insufficient validation of untrusted input Hackers may remotely exploit these flaws by sending a carefully crafted request to the impacted device. In its danger report, CERT-In also mentioned the solution. Users were urged to install the appropriate patches in accordance with the Microsoft Edge Security Updates Release Notes.