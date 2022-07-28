Jammu-Kashmir police detained 2 journalists this year under the safety act: Center

According to Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai, two people connected to media organisations were arrested in Jammu and Kashmir this year under the Public Safety Act.

In Rajya Sabha, Mr. Rai was responding to a query about whether Jammu and Kashmir had seen an increase in the detention of journalists and members of local media outlets, as well as an increase in the number of internet shutdowns by authorities, since Articles 370 and 35-A were revoked in August 2019.

‘During the current year, two individuals associated with media organisations have been detained under Public Safety Act as reported by the government of Jammu and Kashmir,’ in a written response, he stated.

In order to keep the peace and to protect the public’s safety and security, the minister stated that internet services were temporarily banned in Jammu and Kashmir after the constitutional revisions on August 5, 2019.