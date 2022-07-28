Mumbai Taximen’s Union demands rise in minimum taxi fare to Rs 35

Mumbai Taximens Union, one of the biggest unions of kaali peeli taxi drivers, has urged that the minimum cab price be increased from the existing Rs 25 to Rs 35.

A.L. Quadros, General Secretary of the Union, said, ‘We requested the transport department of the state government to revise the fare. If the government fails to respond, then taxi operators will be forced to go on a strike from August 1. The fare was last hiked in 2021 from Rs 22 to Rs 25. Since then, the price of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) has increased drastically’, said Quadros.

Quadros brought up these concerns in a letter he sent on July 27 to Ashish Kumar Singh, Additional Chief Secretary (Transport). The letter read, ‘We have made several representations to you to revise the taxi fare of Mumbai city since the CNG price has increased from Rs 48 to Rs 80 per kg after the last taxi fare revision. Surprisingly, you have failed to give any positive response in this matter. Due to the increase in CNG price, the taxi operators are incurring a daily loss of Rs 300. The Khatua Committee had recommended to the government that if the CNG price is increased more than 25% after the last revision, the taxi fare should be revised immediately. You have completely neglected to act as per the Khatua Committee report’.

Currently, kali peeli cabs have a minimum cost of Rs 25, beyond which the drivers charge about Rs 16 each mile. However, in response to the rising cost of CNG, the cab drivers are asking for a minimum tariff increase of Rs 10, following which the rate per kilometre would also rise by Rs 6 per km. Currently, kaali peeli taxi drivers charge an extra Rs 16 per mile for each subsequent travel after the minimum fee of Rs 25. They want this to increase by Rs 6 per km.