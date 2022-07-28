Realme launches Realme Q5 Carnival Edition: Details

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone brand, Realme launched its Realme Q5 Carnival Edition in China. The new smartphone is priced at CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs. 28,400) for the lone 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The handset is available for purchase in Glacier Chopping Waves (translated), Phantom, and Racing Dusk colours.

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme Q5 Carnival Edition runs on Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, along with 12GB of RAM. The smartphone sports a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,412 pixels) LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The new handset features a triple rear camera setup and a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front for selfies and video chats. . Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C and a 3.5mm headphone post. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer, proximity sensor and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 60W fast charging.