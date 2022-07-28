Russia fines the owner of WhatsApp and Snapchat for data storage violations

A Russian court punished Meta Platforms Inc’s WhatsApp messaging and Snapchat owner Snap Inc on Thursday for allegedly refusing to store Russian users’ data domestically, according to news media.

Moscow and Silicon Valley have clashed over content, censorship, data, and local representation amid escalating disagreements since Russia pushed forces into Ukraine on February 24.

According to news reports, the Tagansky District Court in Moscow fined WhatsApp 18 million roubles ($301,255) and Snap 1 million roubles. Last August, WhatsApp was punished for the same offence.

Requests for comment from Meta and Snap were not responded.

Soon after the conflict in Ukraine began, Russia banned access to Meta’s key platforms Facebook and Instagram, as well as fellow social network Twitter, in what critics saw as an attempt by Russia to gain greater control over information flows.

In Russia, Meta was found guilty of ‘extremist activities’ and had an appeal against the tag dismissed in June, but Moscow has allowed WhatsApp to remain operational.

The judgement requires organisations and individuals to provide a disclaimer that Meta’s operations are prohibited on Russian territory when referring to Meta in the public arena.

Microsoft’s LinkedIn has been barred in Russia for years after a judge decided it violated a 2015 data-storage guideline.

(1 dollar = 59.7500 roubles)