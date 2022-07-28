Samsung launches ‘Bora Purple’ Edition’ of Galaxy S22: Details

Mumbai: South Korean consumer electronics company, Samsung launched the ‘Bora Purple’ Edition’ of Galaxy S22. The new colour is only offered for the Galaxy S22 and not the Galaxy S22+ or Galaxy S22 Ultra. The new colour will go on sale starting August 10 in select markets.
Samsung Galaxy S22 comes in two storage variants in India. The 8GB RAM+256GB storage variant costs Rs 76,999 while the 8+128GB variant is priced at Rs 72,999. The Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ are available in India in Green, Phantom Black, Phantom White, and Pink Gold. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S22 Ultra comes in Burgundy, Green, Phantom Black, and Phantom White colours.
