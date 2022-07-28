The ‘She-Hulk’ featurette provides an inside look at Tatiana Maslany and Mark Ruffalo’s Marvel production.

Behind-the-scenes are out for the upcoming ‘She-Hulk’ MCU series on Disney+. The series has at its centre Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany), the cousin of Bruce Banner or the Hulk(Mark Ruffalo). Jennifer and Bruce have a mishap in this Jessica Gao design, and the former’s blood becomes infected with the latter’s blood, transforming her into a green-hued, taller (6 feet 7 inch!) and stronger being that resembles the Hulk — but without that excessive wrath.

The series is meta and self-referential for the first time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s history. The fourth wall is often broken by Walters in the promos. A lawyer by profession, she never saw herself as a superhero and differs from other superheroes in that she does not want the superheroes she is saddled with. But it appears she inevitably embraces her new identity as, in the words of her cousin, there is no going back once you are a Hulk.

The series is a mix of two genres, legal drama and superhero, according to Renée Elise Goldsberry, who plays the role of Mallory Book, who is also a lawyer in the show.

‘It has that self-referential, tongue-in-cheek thing going on. This is a radical, revolutionary show,’ says Ruffalo.

Jameela Jamil, Josh Segarra, Ginger Gonzaga, Jon Bass, Tim Roth, Mark Ruffalo, and Benedict Wong also star.